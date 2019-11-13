0 Bitter cold impacts cars, home heating units across metro

ATLANTA - Winter coats and scarfs are back in fashion as a wave of bitter cold temperatures gripped metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

'It was, like, ‘I'm just going to stay in bed. I'm not getting out,'" Colt Inni said.

Ken Harris at H & M Auto and Tire told Channel 2's Tom Regan that the cold weather is taking a toll on car batteries.

Harris said he's sold more batteries in the last month than the rest of the whole year put together. He also said the cold is also lowering pressure in tires.

"The pressure light is going on the dash. Ten people come in yesterday to get air in their tires," Harris said.

The "no heat" calls poured in Wednesday morning, as well, keeping Randy McGee, with Reliable Heating and Air, running from one home to another.

"The phone's been ringing off the hook up there at the office," McGee told Regan.

The Tucker First Methodist Church threw open its doors to become a warming center for those trying to get out of the cold and get some rest.

They had five people stay there Tuesday night.

"We feed them a warm meal when they arrive. They sleep like logs and we feed them a warm meal when they leave," volunteer Ed Wheeler said.

Severe Weather Team 2 says temperatures are expected to dip down below freezing again Wednesday night, but it won't be as cold as Tuesday night's temperatures.

