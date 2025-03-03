Bill banning GA liquor stores from selling wholesale hemp products back returning to committee

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers want to ban liquor stores, and those affiliated with liquor stores, from selling consumable hemp products.

Senate Bill 229 was proposed in February and is expected before a committee again on Wednesday.

According to the proposed legislation, if passed it would amend the Georgia Hemp Farming Act.

In terms of what changes the bill makes, SB 229 would prevent wholesale dealers of alcoholic beverages from receiving sale licenses for consumable hemp. Anyone who is affiliated with a wholesale dealer of alcoholic beverages would also be prevented from getting a license.

Georgia law says a wholesale alcoholic beverage dealer is any seller who sells beverages to other wholesale dealers, to retail dealers or to retail consumers. This includes liquor stores as well as those who manufacture or distribute alcoholic beverages, like distilleries, breweries or vineyards, among others.

So which products would this affect as far as hemp?

In Georgia, consumable hemp products are any hemp product meant to be eaten, absorbed or inhaled by people or animals.

This means that for a liquor store or hemp seller to sell their goods, they could not sell the other products, or even be affiliated with someone who is directly or indirectly controlled by a business that either sells alcohol or hemp products.

If you sell CBD or THC or Delta-9 products in Georgia, you would be unable to also sell alcohol, or work for someone who sells alcohol, with the opposite relationship also true.

