Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks opening new downtown Atlanta location after closing flagship restaurant

ATLANTA — A popular metro establishment is opening up a new location in downtown Atlanta.

Weeks after he announced the Forsyth Street location was closed permanently, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO and Founder Derrick Hayes Sr. announced Tuesday the business would move to nearby Marietta Street.

Hayes cited the recent Atlanta water crisis for why the flagship Forsyth location had to close down.

Hayes announced the news on his Instagram on Monday. In the post, Hayes noted he drove by the location, which used to be a Waffle House, and thought it would be a perfect fit.

The new location will be near Centennial Olympic Park, State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The restaurant has locations in Doraville, Forest Park, Lawrenceville, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Charlotte.

It is unclear when the new location will open.

