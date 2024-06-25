Biden needs to focus on infrastructure, Trump during Atlanta debate, supporters say

ATLANTA — We are just over two days away from the presidential debate here in Atlanta and we’re hearing what each candidate will try to tell Georgia.

There are two sayings that are really relevant right now: “Atlanta influences everything” and “Georgia is the center of the political universe.”

Both candidates trying to get their message across during Thursday night’s debate and remember, both want that message to resonate here in Georgia because Georgia is a battleground.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke one-on-one with Georgia’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff moments after he had a news conference in downtown Atlanta.

“I think the president is in a strong position,” Ossoff told Elliot.

He also hosted a rally for the Biden campaign.

Just two days before the debate, Ossoff said he thinks Biden needs to remind Georgia voters what he’s done for them -- especially in terms of infrastructure.

RELATED STORIES:

“Georgia is benefiting from the bipartisan infrastructure law. When you look at the investments that are coming in advanced energy, electric vehicle production, semiconductor manufacturing through the manufacturing incentives, Georgia is making out better than just about any state in the country,” Ossoff said.

New polling shows Biden slightly behind Trump in Georgia, 43% to 38%.

The same polls show Robert Kennedy, who isn’t officially on the ballot yet but is expected to be, at 9% with 8% undecided.

But with a 3.1% margin of error, Georgia is still up for grabs.

Caroline Sunshine is the deputy communication director for the Trump campaign.

“He has a great record to run on, and he’s looking forward to standing on that debate stage,” Sunshine told Elliot.

She said Trump plans to focus on his record as president and draw comparisons with Biden.

“But no matter what they throw at him, you cannot dispute President Trump’s record, you know, and you are going to see that on that debate stage. Under Joe Biden, we have the worst border crisis in U.S. history. That’s a fact,” Sunshine said.

The debate is Thursday night and you can watch it LIVE on WSB-TV at 9 p.m.

RELATED NEWS:

Will Trump's conviction change voter's minds? Political analyst Bill Crane weighs in.

©2024 Cox Media Group