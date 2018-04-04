Bedridden cancer patient dies weeks after receiving marriage license

ATLANTA - She was able to get her dying wish: To marry the man of her dreams.
Just three weeks after a terminally ill, bedridden cancer patient fought to receive a marriage license, Aubri Gillilan has died.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones helped Gillilan and her then-fiancé, Andrew Hendrickson, get a court clerk to their home so he could make their marriage legal.
Gillilan was unable to get a marriage license because her medical condition prevented her from leaving home. At first, officials refused to send a worker to the home because of security issues.
But after Jones contacted Fulton County Probate Judge Pinkie Toomer, she mulled it over and decided to make an exception.
Gillilan and the father of her children were officially married on March 15.
"That's the first time I've seen her smile like that and clap, clap her hands," Gillilan's mother, Lori Cogan, said.
Gillilan battled a rare form of malignant melanoma. It keeps her bedridden and in so much pain Channel 2 Action News had to shoot her interview in the dark.
