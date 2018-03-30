Basil Eleby speaks about year since being charged in bridge collapse

ATLANTA - On the one-year anniversary of the Atlanta bridge collapse, Channel 2 Action News sat down with the man who faced charges for starting the fire that caused the collapse.
Basil Eleby spoke openly about his journey this past year. He said he's grateful for the chance to turn his life around.
A judge let him avoid prosecution by entering a diversion program.
“I didn't actually see myself getting this far,” Eleby said. “I didn't actually even see myself being sober this long, but you know today I want to stay sober more than I don't want to stay sober.”
Eleby said he wants police to search for the real person responsible for that fire.
