Authorities confirm body found on NM compound that of missing Clayton County boy

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have confirmed human remains found at a desert compound in New Mexico are those of a missing Georgia boy.
Abdul-ghani Wahhaj was reported missing in December in Clayton County.
[READ: Authorities find remains of child on grounds of New Mexico compound where GA boy last seen]
Investigators said Abdul-ghani's father, Siraj Wahhaj, told the boy's mother, Hakima Ramzi, that he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child.
The search for Abdul-ghani led authorities to a squalid compound on New Mexico shielded by old tires, wooden pallets and an earthen wall studded with broken glass. Investigators said they found the heavily armed Wahhaj along with four other adults and 11 hungry children living in filthy conditions.
[READ: 'I couldn't save him' Local mom devastated after remains found on New Mexico compound]
The child’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, was taken into custody without incident, but there was no sign of Abdul-ghani.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}