0 Attorney says client had nothing to do with deadly shooting outside wedding reception

ATLANTA - An attorney representing the accused getaway driver in a shooting that killed a father after a wedding said his client did not do it.

The attorney told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that his client was nowhere near the scene. Police disagree.

Investigators said they have witnesses who place Torrus Fleetwood at the scene during the shooting that killed Christian Broder. Fleetwood's attorney said his client is innocent.

“Why is he in jail charged with this horrendous crime?” asked Fleetwood’s attorney, Averick Walker.

Walker said his client had nothing to do with the murder of Broder as he left a wedding at the Capital City Club last month.

“It's unfortunate that he's being charged with this horrendous crime, but he was not at the scene of this crime,” Walker said.

Atlanta police arrested Fleetwood Thursday and charged him with murder and armed robbery.

Authorities said Fleetwood, a convicted felon, was the getaway driver after Jayden Myrick, 17, shot Broder.

Officers said Fleetwood is well-known to law enforcement.

“He's been arrested 10 times as an adult,” Atlanta police Maj. Michael O'Connor said.

Police said witnesses connected to a stolen car tied Fleetwood to Broder's shooting.

“He showed up on a video at a Walmart that's related to a receipt that's located in the stolen vehicle at the time we recovered it,” O'Connor said.

“He borrowed a car to go to Walmart,” Walker said.

Fleetwood's attorney said his client had nothing to do with the stolen car, except he borrowed it. Walker said officers have nothing to tie him to the murder.

“They just tied him to the vehicle because allegedly, we're not even sure if that's true, his fingerprint was possibly on the steering wheel,” Walker said.

Fleetwood waived his first appearance hearing Friday morning. He is being held without bond, along with Myrick.

