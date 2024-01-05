Attention, charcuterie lovers! 11,000 lbs. of these meat products sold here in GA are being recalled

ATLANTA — Charcuterie boards are the latest must when preparing for a party, but if you shopped at Sam’s Club lately and bought ready-to-eat charcuterie meats, you may want to check the label.

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. has issued a recall for several meat products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler product was produced on October 30, 2023. The products include 18-oz. plastic tray packages containing “BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” with lot code L075330300 and “BEST IF USED BY APR 27 24.” The products are sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages.

TRENDING STORIES:

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and “EST. #47967″ printed with the lot and date codes.

The meats were sold at Sam’s Clubs in several states including Georgia.

Anyone who has the products in their refrigerator should throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

“The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Authorities bracing for possible collapse after East Point home is destroyed in fire

©2024 Cox Media Group