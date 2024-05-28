Atlanta’s cultural affairs director retiring after more than 25 years of public service

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta’s Director of Cultural Affairs said she plans to retire by the end of the year.

Camille Russell Love has worked for the city for more than 25 years, serving as an expert on arts and culture for five different mayors, according to officials.

Love has led the cultural programming for Atlanta since 1998, providing what city officials said was strategic direction for various cultural and artistic initiatives over the years, including the Chastain Arts Center and Gallery, the City’s Public Art Program, Gallery 72, Elevate, Contracts for Arts Services, the Cultural Experience Project, and the Atlanta Jazz Festival.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Ms. Love has served the people of Atlanta with the utmost integrity and character. Her creativity and vision have played a pivotal role in elevating the perception of cultural and performing arts in our community,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

To find Love’s successor, Atlanta will undertake a national search. Once her replacement is chosen, Love will take on an emeritus role as the Cultural Affairs Senior Advisor to the Mayor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Among Love’s honors through her career with the city, she has been awarded the Inspired Cultural Excellence Award (2002) from Omega Media, the Ford Freedom Unsung Award (2012) from Ford Motor Company, the Women in the Arts Award (2012) from Synchronicity, and the Cultural Warrior Award (2013) from the National Black Arts Festival.

Additionally, the city said Atlanta was recently recognized as the No. 2 Emerging Art Capital to watch in 2024 thanks to Love’s leadership.

“I enjoy serving my city and its residents and look forward to continuing my service,” said Camille Love, Executive Director of Cultural Affairs. “Although I will miss daily contact and work with the cultural community and emerging artists in this city, I look forward to continuing to work with Mayor Dickens in Moving Atlanta Forward.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

City files to have Buckhead club shut down after college volleyball player shot, killed

©2024 Cox Media Group