ATLANTA TRAFFIC: How do GDOT, Triple Team Traffic calculate trip times?

ATLANTA - They are the numbers that make you wait an hour before leaving the house or rush to get to the office: trip times.
You see the signs on the interstates and see Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum giving specific times from point A to point B, every day.
The numbers reflect the commute you can expect, and thousands of drivers count on them daily.
Where exactly do the numbers come from, and how reliable are they?
The answer is different for Georgia's Department of Transportation and Triple Team Traffic, but both say they are reliable and very accurate.
We're breaking down the data and experience they each use to calculate the numbers you need to start the day, for a LIVE report Monday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
