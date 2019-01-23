Atlanta superintendent wants to raise $25K for federal workers during shutdown

ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools announced an effort to raise $25,000 for families affected by the partial federal government shutdown, which began Dec. 22.
The school district estimates that between 300 to 500 of its employees may have a spouse, partner or member of their household who are employed by a federal agency that hasn’t been able to pay its workers because of the shutdown.
The school district on Tuesday said it had launched a fundraising drive through its philanthropic arm, Atlanta Partners for Education, to help those affected.
The GoFundMe donation drive has a goal of raising $25,000. So far, it has received more than $2,500 in donations, including $1,500 from Superintendent Meria Carstarphen and $500 from the Christian Coleman Foundation.
"Many federal employees and contractors, some of them family members of APS employees, are facing the impacts of the federal government shutdown, and we want to do all we can to help,” said Carstarphen, in a written statement. “A vast majority of Americans simply can’t make it very long without receiving their regular paychecks. We want to do all we can to help bridge the gap for our employees who need that assistance."
The school district also encouraged those who are the furloughed spouses of APS employees to work as substitute teachers for the district. More information on substitute teaching can be found at this website.
