Atlanta social workers spreading holiday cheer by collecting shoes for students in need

ATLANTA — A squad of Atlanta social workers went shopping to help students who needed it the most.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was outside the former Walker White Elementary School in northwest Atlanta Wednesday, where the social workers were picking out shoes.

Adelia Johnson has made a list and she’s checking it twice.

“It’s amazing to go shopping, especially when you can shop for other people for free! I love it. Especially when you’re shopping for someone who is in need,” Johnson said.

Johnson is a social worker at Atlanta’s Midtown High School.

On Wednesday, she and her counterparts from schools all over the district gathered at the former Walter White Elementary and selected new shoes for students who need them the most.

“Families have to prioritize their needs. Sometimes getting shoes or socks or even underwear becomes secondary because they’re worried about where their family will stay for the night,” said Sana Ali-Jackson of the Atlanta Public Schools Homeless Liaison.

She says some families are struggling financially like never before, and a growing number are unhoused. There isn’t enough left to buy what most of us take for granted.

The nonprofit Soles4Souls gave the district 500 pairs. The schools’ social workers know the children who need them by name. They know the style and likes and they also know that new shoes have an impact on a child’s self-esteem.

“This is critical. This can make or break someone’s pride. It can make or break someone’s depression or even someone coming to school. This is a big deal,” Johnson said.

