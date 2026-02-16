Atlanta road to close 5 days for curb, asphalt restoration

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta’s Department of Transportation announced there would be a closure on 26th Street for several days.

The closure started Monday and, weather permitting, will continue through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. so work crews can perform curb and asphalt restoration.

The section of 26th Street that will close is between Alden Avenue NW and Peachtree Street NW.

ATLDOT said traffic control measures will be in place to help drivers get around the work zone.

“Residents residing in and near the work zone will continue to have access to their homes,” ATLDOT said. “If businesses, schools and places of worship are near the work zone, they will continue to be accessible.”

While access will still be available, ATLDOT said vehicles that typically park on the street will need to find alternative parking options.

Drivers who enter the work zone area are urged to proceed with caution and avoid it if possible.

