Atlanta to redevelop Fire Station 15 into mixed-use affordable housing in Midtown

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has a plan to build up an old fire station in the community by adding affordable housing.

An announcement from the office of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Wednesday showed they want to renovate Midtown’s Fire Station 15 and put apartments on top of it.

The property is just blocks away from Piedmont Park.

It’s the first project for the mayor’s “Atlanta Urban Development” plan, which is aimed at building affordable housing on public land in the city.

According to the announcement, “the redevelopment of Fire Station 15 in Midtown into a mixed-use site that incorporates affordable and market-rate housing atop a modern fire station.”

Now, the city is looking for a development partner through a Request for Qualifications submission.

“This project is another important milestone in our efforts to leverage Atlanta’s public land assets to provide needed affordable housing,” Dickens said in a statement. “The Midtown Fire Station redevelopment allows the City to move forward with two critical projects at the same time—fully renovate Fire Station 15 and substantially increase Midtown’s affordable housing portfolio. This is efficient government at work, while saving tax dollars in the process.”

Potential developers can submit their pitches until March 4 at 5 p.m. by email, according to officials. There’s also an online packet showing what AUD is looking for.

“This project will lay out a blueprint for repurposing underutilized public land to deliver multiple public benefits at once – including deeply, permanently affordable housing,” AUD CEO John Majors said.

After March 4, AUD will look at the submissions and evaluate the responses before narrowing down potential development partners.

