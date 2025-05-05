Atlanta ranked near top for hottest moving destinations in US

ATLANTA — A new study of where Americans are moving to, for jobs, affordability and cost of living, shows the top 10 places to live has seen some changes.

For this year’s report, Penske reported a new ranking for their top 10 moving destinations and Atlanta rose two slots to be No. 2 in the nation.

While Houston, Texas remains the most moved-to, according to Penske, the company’s rank showed Atlanta jumped from fourth to second in 2024.

"The 2024 data reflects continued migration to the Sun Belt, with multiple Texas and Florida cities appearing in the top 10," Penske said. “Houston retained the top position for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Atlanta, which rose to No. 2. Chicago reentered the ranking for the first time since 2021."

No matter where Americans were moving, Penske said the top reasons were:

Be closer to loved ones

Lower cost of living

Needing more space

“In 2024, we saw people moving with clear intent—driven by lifestyle fit, space, or location," Kevin Malloy, senior vice president of Penske Truck Rental said. “As we look ahead, Penske continues to provide the tools and resources they need to move confidently—and we’re here to support those planning their next move, wherever they’re headed.”

Penske’s study also found that about two-thirds of those moving said doing so has helped their well-being improve.

Whether it was for a fresh start or to find a better sense of community, moving to somewhere new was a positive for more than half of the study’s survey respondents.

