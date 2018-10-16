0 Atlanta public works has fixed more than 13,000 potholes so far this year

ATLANTA - Atlanta's mayor says it's time to fix our roads and she's on a mission to fix potholes across the city.

"It's about going back to the basics," said Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In an interview with Channel 2's Dave Huddleston, Bottoms said those basics are good taxpayer service. She has launched the Fix-it ATL pothole program.

"There are big initiatives that we focus on as a city but it's really the day to day things that that get under our skin and we know that potholes falls into that category."

City officials say they hope to fix every pothole in the city. The initiative comes just months before the nation comes to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53 but Bottoms said this is more than sprucing up for a football game.

"This is actually way bigger than the Super Bowl, this is about who we want to be as a city and that's a city that values their residents," she said.

City leaders said since the program started, they've seen an uptick in pothole calls. Bottoms said it's easy to report a pothole problem.

"You can pick up and call 311 or you can pick up your smart phone take a picture, send in your complaint and within five days, we will have it repaired," she said.

Bottoms said so far in 2018, public works has repaired more than 13,000 potholes, compared to just 2,000 for the same time period in 2017.

