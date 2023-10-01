Atlanta Public Schools announce $1,000 bonus for district custodians

ATLANTA — Custodians in Atlanta Public Schools will receive a bonus for their importance, according to the district.
Atlanta Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle announced the $1,000 bonus on Friday at the Barack and Michelle Obama Academy, TODAY
A custodian at the Barrack and Michelle Obama Academy showed some of her daily duties to Battle during a tour.
Throughout the district, 170 full-time custodians will receive this bonus.
Custodians got the bonus in their more recent paycheck.
The district said, “school custodians play a vital role in the safety and well-being of students and employees by keeping buildings and campuses tidy and clean.”
Atlanta Public Schools applied for and was awarded, a grant from those funds to pay for the bonuses.
This was a one-time bonus, according to the district.
