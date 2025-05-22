Atlanta police want to identify shooter who chased man around gas station, then shot him

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want to identify a man accused of shooting another man in the leg.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, May 7 on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the suspect chased the victim around a Citgo gas station parking lot shortly before shooting him.

If you have information on this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

