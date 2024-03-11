Atlanta police want to identify men they say stole tools from home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want to identify two men they say stole tools from a home.

On Monday, March 4, police responded to 1805 Brewer Blvd SW to a burglary call.

According to police, two men entered the home at 1:50 a.m. and stole a pressure washer and a saw.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you recognize the men shown in the surveillance footage, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Claims Sharks’ taking advantage of veterans who are looking for help to file benefits Fees may be as high as five times the monthly increase in benefits the veteran receives.

©2023 Cox Media Group