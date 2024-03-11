Atlanta police want to identify men they say stole tools from home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want to identify two men they say stole tools from a home.
On Monday, March 4, police responded to 1805 Brewer Blvd SW to a burglary call.
According to police, two men entered the home at 1:50 a.m. and stole a pressure washer and a saw.
If you recognize the men shown in the surveillance footage, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
