Atlanta police want to identify man who tried to snatch money from woman at ATM

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say tried to steal money from a woman at an ATM.

On July 9, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Bank of America located at 2625 Piedmont Road NE about a reported attempt at a snatch theft.

Officers spoke with a woman who said that while she was at the ATM, a man approached her and tried to snatch the money that was in her hand.

She said she struggled with the man but he wasn’t able to take it away from her.

She described the man as a dark-skinned Black man, possibly around 18 years old, with a slim build, short dreadlocks, standing about five feet seven inches tall, and wearing a white v-neck t-shirt and gray jeans with a red design along the pant legs.

If you recognize him, you are urged to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters can be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

