Atlanta police want to identify man who broke into church’s donation room

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a burglary that happened at a church on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

On Monday, Nov. 27, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to Paradise Missionary Church about a report of a burglary.

The church’s pastor and deacon told police that a man broke into the area of the church where they keep donations for less fortunate families.

The pastor and deacon said when they confronted the man, he ran and escaped through a window.

The man was not able to steal any items from the church.

He is described as a Black male with a slim build, standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

If you have information about his identity you are urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You don’t have to identify yourself and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

