Atlanta police want to identify man they say burglarized the same business 3 times

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit is looking for assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in multiple burglaries.

On Tuesday, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call at 349 Decatur Street SE.

Investigators say the suspect damaged the front door of a business and then entered and stole designer clothing from inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Further investigation revealed that the same suspect had burglarized the same business on two previous occasions.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2023 Cox Media Group