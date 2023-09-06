Atlanta police want to identify man they say burglarized the same business 3 times

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit is looking for assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in multiple burglaries.
On Tuesday, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call at 349 Decatur Street SE.
Investigators say the suspect damaged the front door of a business and then entered and stole designer clothing from inside.
Further investigation revealed that the same suspect had burglarized the same business on two previous occasions.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the suspect.
