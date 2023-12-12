Atlanta police want to identify man suspected of stealing mail, altering check

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department’s Fraud Unit is asking for help from the public in identifying a man suspected of stealing mail.

Police say the man pictured is suspected of stealing mail on several different occasions from 1389 Chattahoochee Avenue NW.

He is also suspected of stealing a check that was mailed to that address and then altering it so it could read payable to his name or his assumed identity.

Police also distributed photos of the suspect’s car, a silver 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information on his identity can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their name or identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

