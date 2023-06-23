Atlanta police want to identify man accused of stealing money and mail from apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want to identify a man they say vandalized a vending machine, stole money from it, and stole mail from an apartment complex.

On Monday, June 19, officers responded to 120 Piedmont Avenue NE in response to a burglary call.

Officers met with the leasing staff who stated that a man who did not live on the property used a tool to vandalize the lobby’s vending machine and steal the machine’s money holder.

The suspect then used the same tool to break into the mailroom, where he stole packages of mail belonging to two residents.

Officers were able to recover the packages at the scene and return them to their owners.

The man ran from the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Their investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the suspect in the surveillance photo is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

