Atlanta police want to identify 2 ‘persons of interest’ in home burglary

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want to identify two men they consider to be “persons of interest” in a home burglary.

On Sept. 1, police responded to a report of an alarm at a home on Pine Crest Drive NE.

Officers discovered that the home had forcibly been broken into.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The homeowner reported that multiple items were stolen.

If you recognize the men, police ask you to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb Co. man charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical mix-up

©2024 Cox Media Group