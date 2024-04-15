Atlanta police want to identify 2 men suspected of stealing tools from business

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for two men accused of stealing tools from a business.

On March 24, at about 9:37 a.m., police responded to 699 Rankin Street NE about a burglarized business.

The manager told police that their maintenance room had been broken into.

Building and construction tools were stolen, including batteries, compressors, cutters, drills, drivers, grinders, saws, and power tools.

The manager provided surveillance footage of the suspects to police.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters do not have to identify themselves and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

