Atlanta police want to identify 2 armed robbers who stole $2K from convenience store

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

On Dec. 1, 2023, at about 9 p.m., officers responded to the B and E Food Mart at 1097 Hollywood Rd NW to a robbery call.

According to their investigation, two armed men entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint, then left the store with about $2,000.

They ran in an unknown direction on Hollywood Road NW.

If you recognize them or have information about this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You can also text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

