Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit looking for missing 12-year-old

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Christian Thomas was last seen at 846 Flat Shoals Way SE on Friday, June 30.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, peach shorts over gray thermal pants, and orange Crocs shoes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was reported missing by his family.

If you have seen Thomas, please call 911 or the Atlant Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Smash-and-grab burglar steals products worth thousands in DeKalb County

©2022 Cox Media Group