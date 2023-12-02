Atlanta police share surveillance photos of suspect they say shot, killed 20-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing photos of a man they believed to have killed a 20-year-old on Thursday night.

Officers were called to a gas station near the Park Vista Apartments on Fisher Road just after 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators are now sharing photos of the suspect in the hopes someone can identify him.

The photos appear to show the suspect inside the convenience store at a gas station.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information that could assist investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They are offering a reward of up to $2,000.

