Atlanta police share photo of homicide victim they hoped distinctive tattoos would help identify

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are still asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say is the victim of a homicide.

Earlier this week, police released photos of the woman’s distinctive tattoos in the hopes it would help identify her.

They are now sharing a surveillance photo of the woman’s face.

They say she was found shot to death in the woods along Marietta Boulevard NW on Easter Sunday.

She did not have identification on her when her body was found.

Anyone who knows who she may be should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

