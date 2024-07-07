Atlanta police searching for suspect they say pistol whipped victim, fled scene

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say pistol-whipped a man and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 2, police responded to a person armed call at 807 Conley Road in Southeast Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a cut to his head. Officials say the man was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to Grady Hospital.

During the course of the investigation, police say the person of interest entered a location, made contact with the victim, pistol-whipped him and left the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows suspected burglar stealing clothes from Atlanta home

©2024 Cox Media Group