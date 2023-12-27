Atlanta police searching for drive-by shooter after man shot while inside his car

ATLANTA — A 40-year-old man is recovering after he was shot on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to North Camp Creek Pkwy. and Stone Hogan Connector SW around 5:45 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got there, they found a man who had been shot. He was alert, conscious and breathing and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Investigators say the man was shot while inside his car. The gunshots came from another car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Details about the suspect or their car have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb pediatrician arrested for trying to attack lab tech trying to draw his blood, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group