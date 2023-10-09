Atlanta police search for 3 suspects accused of robbing gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for three suspects accused of robbing a gas station this past summer.

Police said it happened just before 3 a.m. at the Texaco gas station on the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard SE on June 23.

An employee told police that two unidentified men entered the business and started assaulting him before stealing money from the gaming machine and cash register.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the suspects fled the area immediately following the robbery.

Police did not identify any of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

VIDEO: GSP Troopers force car suspected of hit-and-run into I-85 median, arrest driver

©2023 Cox Media Group