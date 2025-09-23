Atlanta police say this man broke into cars and stole items

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing items.

Police say he broke into vehicles on Friday, Sept. 19, at 2115 Piedmont Road, 370 Northside Drive, and 950 Marietta Street.

If you recognize him, police ask that you call Investigator Chimino at 404-546-5220.

You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

