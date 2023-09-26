Atlanta police request public help identifying 3 potential witnesses to June robbery

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit is requesting help from the public to identify three people seen on surveillance footage from a June robbery.

According to police, the three are persons of interest related to a robbery and assault at the Texaco gas station on McDonough Boulevard.

The incident happened at about 2:51 a.m. on June 23.

Officers said they responded to the gas station and spoke to an employee at the business.

The employee told police two unidentified men entered the gas station and physically assaulted him before taking cash out of the gaming machines and the register.

Surveillance footage shared by police show three people who may be able to identify the two men who are accused of robbing the store, the three pictured are not suspects, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Crime S toppers Atlanta at their tip line, 404-577-8477. Tips can be made anonymously by phone call or by texting CSA to 274637, as well as online.

