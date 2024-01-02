Police say person in critical condition after being shot near southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that someone was shot on Continental Colony Parkway Tuesday afternoon.
The person is in critical condition, according to police.
NewsChopper 2 flew over an apartment complex and saw several police units in the area.
Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.
There is no word on any possible suspects.
