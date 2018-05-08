Atlanta police pay tribute to 88 fallen officers

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is hosting its 27th Annual Atlanta Police Memorial Service to pay tribute to the lives of 88 fallen police officers.
Members of the Atlanta Police Department gathered Tuesday morning for a procession from the City of Atlanta’s Public Safety Headquarters on Peachtree Street to the City Hall Atrium on Trinity Avenue.
The procession left police headquarters at 9:40 a.m. with an escort.
The service began at 10 a.m. with Arthur Blank as the keynote speaker.
Additional speakers commemorating Atlanta Police Department’s fallen heroes include Chief Erika Shields, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, City Council President Felicia Moore, and City Council Public Safety Chairman Dustin Hillis.
