Atlanta police officers recover stolen vehicle, arrest armed driver

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, August 22, Atlanta police were alerted to a stolen car in the area of Venetian Drive and Campbellton Road.
Video released by Atlanta Police shows officers spot the car parked next to a roadside pop-up tent and the 18-year-old driver walk to the tent..
Multiple officers responded and located him inside the tent and quickly arrested him without incident.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
During his arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun from the suspect’s pocket.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia moves into Georgia as Category 1 hurricane
- Parents attack DeKalb school bus driver while trying to take students home, officials say
- Flight from Italy ends with multiple people injured after landing in Atlanta
He was charged with possession of a firearm by first offender probationer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen auto, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
The suspect has not been identified.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group