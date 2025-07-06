Atlanta police looking for missing 80-year-old woman with dementia

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a missing woman with dementia.

Annie Pope, 80, was last seen on Saturday afternoon at 1686 Childress Drive in Atlanta.

She was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion xB with the license plate number CL354.

She is five feet, eight inches tall, weighs approximately 180 lbs, and has brown eyes and medium-length gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a white hat, a multi-colored striped shirt, blue shorts, and red and white shoes.

If you see her, please call the Atlanta Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2472.

