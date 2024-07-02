Atlanta police looking for man who stole lawn equipment in broad daylight

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who stole lawn equipment from a truck.
On Friday, June 21, the man seen in the video took the equipment from a truck on The Prado NE.
If you recognize him, please contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.
You can submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
You can also text “CSA” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
