Atlanta police look for man who robbed grocery store, pointed gun at staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man accused of robbing a local grocery store.

On Sept. 11, officers responded to the Old Fourth Ward Market on Decatur Street.

Police are asking for the public’s help in this investigation.

A suspect seen wearing a Nike T-shirt and a baseball cap entered the store and began filling bags with items from the shelves.

When the suspect was approached by ‘agents of the business’ the suspect pulled out a gun and said, “I’m giving you one last warning,” according to police.

He then left the store.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

