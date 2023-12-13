Atlanta police investigating woman shot to death in southwest Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found shot on Cox Avenue on Monday.
According to police, she was found around 3:21 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was not alert, conscious, or breathing, according to officers.
Medical personnel later pronounced the woman dead on the scene, and investigators with the APD Homicide Unit arrived to investigate her death.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for information about the woman’s identity.
The investigation is ongoing.
