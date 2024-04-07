Atlanta police investigating shooting that left 1 man dead, another injured on MLK Jr. Drive

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department said they’re investigating a shooting with two victims that happened just before 1 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

According to police, officers were called to 876 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW after getting reports that someone was shot.

When APD arrived on the scene, they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers were later told a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle who was also a victim of a shooting at that location.

The man at the hospital was described as alert, conscious and breathing by APD.

Now, the homicide unit is investigating what led to the shooting.

The victims have not been identified by police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family minister in Coweta County charged with possession of child porn, deputies say

©2023 Cox Media Group