Atlanta police investigating shooting death of man found in street

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

Police say just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a 458 Edgewood Avenue in northeast Atlanta to an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to investigate and learn more about the situations surrounding the shooting.

