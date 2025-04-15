Atlanta police investigating shooting after victim shows up at fire station with gunshot wounds

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured a 38-year-old man.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Atlanta Fire Rescue Station #22 located at 855 Hollywood Road NW to reports of a person being shot.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his right arm and back.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting happened at 1960 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW and then the man went to the fire station for medical assistance.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to that scene to determine what happened.

Their investigation remains ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group