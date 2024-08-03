Atlanta police investigating late-night shooting outside of KFC

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening.
Police say they responded to a shooting call just after 8 p.m. Friday to 3604 Bakers Ferry Road in Southwest Atlanta.
When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital where he was alert, conscious and breathing.
The investigation is ongoing.
