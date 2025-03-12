Atlanta police investigating argument turned to gunfire, 20-year-old man shot

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man in the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened on County Line Road around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggested the victim had gotten into an argument with someone and it escalated into gunfire.

When officers arrived at County Line Road, they found the man and he was taken to the hospital for treatment but was alert, conscious and breathing.

Investigators from the APD Aggravated Assault Unit are now working to determine the circumstances.

Neither the victim nor any potential suspects have been identified, and police did not say if they knew each other.

