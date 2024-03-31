Atlanta police investigate robbery where man was shot in the leg

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured a man.
On Thursday, March 28, at around 10:38 p.m., officers responded to Mount Gilead Road SW and Valley Ridge Drive SW to reports of a person being shot.
When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police determined the man was a victim of a robbery.
The suspect ran from the scene before police arrived.
Investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia Longhorn Steakhouse staff raising money for coworker critically injured in head-on crash
- Georgia man pops the question to girlfriend in special ‘PEEPed-out’ hotel room
- Man killed after slamming into back of tractor-trailer on I-20, DeKalb police say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group