Atlanta police investigate robbery where man was shot in the leg

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured a man.

On Thursday, March 28, at around 10:38 p.m., officers responded to Mount Gilead Road SW and Valley Ridge Drive SW to reports of a person being shot.

When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police determined the man was a victim of a robbery.

The suspect ran from the scene before police arrived.

Investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

A local woman is making wishes come true during prom season (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group