Atlanta police investigate deadly stabbing, police say possible suspect held for questioning

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing.

Police say a person was stabbed to death at 3699 Lenox Road NE on Monday evening.

A possible suspect is being held for questioning.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

