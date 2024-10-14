Atlanta police investigate deadly stabbing, police say possible suspect held for questioning

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing.
Police say a person was stabbed to death at 3699 Lenox Road NE on Monday evening.
A possible suspect is being held for questioning.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
